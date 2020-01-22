Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa has been suspended indefinitely for his role in the brawl between the Jayhawks and Kansas State on Tuesday, head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday.

“I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12 Conference,” Self said in a statement. “As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior.”

De Sousa blocked DaJuan Gordon in the final seconds of the Jayhawks' victory, then stood over the Wildcats' forward. Both benches then cleared, and De Sousa was seen lifting a stool over his head before it falls out of his hands.

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale called for De Sousa to be banned from the NCAA due to the incident on Tuesday night.

"Well, just absolutely sickening, unbelievable," Vitale said during ESPN's broadcast of Miami vs. Duke. "I think there’s no doubt in my mind that De Sousa never, ever should put a uniform on in college basketball again."

Kansas advanced to 15–3, 5–1 Big 12 in 2019–20 with Tuesday's victory. They will play Kansas State one more time this season as the two schools face off on the Wildcats’ home court on Feb. 29.