USC has hired Todd Orlando as its new defensive coordinator, the school announced Friday.

"We are excited to have Todd join our Trojan football program," said USC head coach Todd Helton. "He is an experienced and successful defensive coordinator who has made an impact everywhere he has coached. He brings a passion, energy, toughness and discipline to his coaching and those characteristics were evident in our discussions."

Yahoo Sports' Bruce Feldman reported earlier this week that the Trojans were working on a deal with Orlando.

Orlando, 48, moves to the Trojans after recently joining Texas Tech's staff as its new assistant head coach and linebackers coach in early January. He reunited with Red Raiders head coach Matt Wells in Lubbock after previously working with him at Utah State in 2013-14.

Texas Tech brought on Orlando after he was fired from his role as Texas's defensive coordinator after the 2019 regular season ended. Orlando followed Texas head coach Tom Herman to the Longhorns' program from Houston, where he also served as defensive coordinator in 2015-16.

USC finished last season 8–5 and fell to Iowa 49–24 in the Holiday Bowl.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is expected to remain with the Trojans after the Philadelphia Eagles considered him for their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to Feldman.