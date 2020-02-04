New Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach might have just gotten his 2020 starting quarterback.

For the second year in a row, the Bulldogs have acquired a transfer QB, getting former Stanford QB K.J. Costello to leave Palo Alto and head to Starkville for his final year of eligibility.

Costello took to Twitter on Monday to announce his decision, writing, "Dreams do become reality. Excited for what is next."

Costello spent four seasons at Stanford, starting seven games as a redshirt freshman before becoming the Cardinal's full-time starter. But Costello dealt with injuries this past season, appearing in only five games.

He finished the year with just 1,038 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions.

He did, however, have one of Stanford's best statistical seasons as a redshirt junior throwing for more than 3,500 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Costello will compete against incumbent Garrett Shrader for the starting spot. Shrader threw eight touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games last year, and added 587 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Mississippi State went 6–7 in 2019 and fired head coach Joe Moorhead in early January.

Leach was hired just a week later, despite having led Washington State to its fifth straight bowl game appearance in 2019. Leach, known for employing the Air Raid offense, was eager to get to work in Starkville, sending out a robocall recording to season ticket holders on the day he was hired.