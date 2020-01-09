Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State has hired Mike Leach as its next head coach, the school announced on Thursday.

The Bulldogs fired coach Joe Moorhead last week after two seasons with the program. Associate head coach Tony Hughes was announced as the school's interim head coach while it started its search for a new one.

Mississippi State went 6–7 in 2019. The Bulldogs struggled early in the season and lost four straight conference games before snapping their skid with a 54–24 win over Arkansas on Nov. 2, then narrowly survived the Egg Bowl vs. rival Ole Miss.

Athletic director John Cohen reportedly met with Leach this week to interview him for the vacant position.

Leach, known for employing the Air Raid offense, joins Mississippi State after serving as Washington State's head coach for eight seasons. In December, the Cougars agreed to extend Leach's contract through 2024. Leach led Washington State to its fifth straight bowl game appearance this season, where it lost to Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl to finish the season at 6–7. His 55–47 overall record ranks third in program history.