The classic Duke vs. UNC rivalry did not disappoint on Saturday night.

In a game the Tar Heels led by as many as 13 points, the No. 7 Blue Devils rallied to force overtime and left with a 98-96 victory after a buzzer-beating put-back from Wendell Moore.

The final result did not come without a questionable call. Duke was given the final possession after Moore appeared to commit a foul on an UNC in-bounds play. A review instead confirmed the ball was in Duke's favor, and a missed free throw and shot from Tre Jones ended up in the hands of Moore to complete the comeback.

Both teams led by as many as five points in overtime, but missed free throws (21-38) hindered the Tar Heels throughout the game.

Heading into Saturday's 100th anniversary contest, Duke and UNC had split the previous 100 meetings of the rivalry and scored the same number of cumulative points (7,746). The victory was Duke's fourth straight to occur in overtime against UNC.

