Former Mississippi State defensive lineman P.J. Jones was identified as the body found in a lake in Jackson, Miss. on Wednesday, according to The Clarion-Ledger's Rashad Milligan.

Jones's body was recovered in Jackson on Monday, and he was identified by Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green on Wednesday. Jones was 27.

The former Bulldogs' lineman was clothed in the lake when his body was recovered in the lake, per Milligan. No foul play is reportedly suspected.

Jones played four games with Mississippi State from 2011-14. He logged 27 career starts and made 45 tackles. The 6'3" lineman made an instant impact with the Bulldogs as a freshman, recovering a fumble in a season-opening win over Memphis.

Mississippi State posted four consecutive winning seasons with Jones in the program.