LSU’s Justin Jefferson Took Odell Beckham Jr.’s Cash and Gave It to His Church

Former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. caused quite a stir when he handed out wads of cash to at least three Tigers players on the field after they beat Clemson in the national championship game. But some of the money went to a good cause.

LSU receiver Justin Jefferson told reporters Tuesday at the NFL combine that he took the money Beckham had given him and donated it to his church.

“We had some doubts about it,” Jefferson said of taking Beckham’s cash. “We know we shouldn’t have done it.”

Beckham was seen on video in the postgame celebration peeling off $100 bills and handing them to Jefferson and junior receiver/cornerback Jontre Kirklin. Quarterback Joe Burrow told the Pardon My Take podcast that he also received money from OBJ.

LSU officials claimed the bills Beckham distributed were fake but Burrow told Pardon My Take that they were real. The school later launched an investigation.

Burrow and Jefferson went pro after the game, so they were free to do whatever they wished with Beckham’s gift. Teams interviewing Jefferson at the combine will no doubt be impressed that he opted to do something charitable with his surprise bonus.