After two minutes, enough might be enough. That at least seems to be the mindset of the NCAA football rules committee, which proposed a two-minute limit on replay reviews on Friday while meeting in Indianapolis.

"If you get to two minutes, it's time to wrap it up," Steve Shaw, the NCAA Secretary-Rules Editor and National Coordinator of Officials, told ESPN. "If you're at two minutes and you don't know the answer, it's time to let it stand and not continue to drag the process out."

A potential change to the NCAA's replay system was just one of several rules that were proposed in Indianapolis. In an attempt to curtail pregame on-field incidents, the committee also recommend game officials be on the field 90 minutes before a game starts, instead of the current 60 minutes.

Another change would allow players ejected for targeting to stay in a team's bench area instead of heading directly to the locker room.

All proposals must first be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is set to discuss the possible changes on April 16.