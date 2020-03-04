The University of Memphis' infractions case will become the first to enter the NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP), the organization announced Wednesday.

The IARP was formed following a recommendation from the Commission on College Basketball in August 2019. It is comprised of "independent investigators, advocates and adjudicators" who are in charge of reviewing infractions cases in Division I.

The University of Memphis is the first school to successfully be referred for independent review. The panel will then determine the outcome for the school's infractions.

The NCAA did not specify details about Memphis' case, but it is likely related to the basketball program's recruitment of James Wiseman. The No. 1 recruit in the 2019 class was ruled ineligible by the NCAA in November based on "recruiting inducements his family received" before he enrolled at Memphis. Tigers coach Penny Hardaway reportedly gave $11,500 to Wiseman's mother for moving expenses from Nashville to Memphis in 2017, the NCAA found.

After filing for reinstatement, the NCAA announced a 12-game suspension and required Wiseman to donate $11,500 to a charity of his choice, the same amount paid to his mother.

About a month after the NCAA's ruling, Wiseman signed with an agency and ruled out a return to college basketball. Wiseman, who is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2020 NBA draft, has since said his fall with the Memphis Tigers program felt like he was "really in the middle of a hurricane."

No timetable was announced for the IARP's investigation. Memphis basketball holds a 20-9 record on the 2019-20 season and is unlikely to make the NCAA tournament.