The ACC men's basketball conference tournament opens on March 10 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The tournament runs through March 14–one day before Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA tournament.

The first round features the No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed, and the No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed. In the second round, the No.5-10 seeds will face off, while the four highest-seeded teams will earn first- and second-round byes and begin play in the quarterfinal round on March 12.

The tournament wraps up with the championship game on March 14. That same day 14 autobids will be earned in conference tournament finals around the country. The teams that claim the title in all 32 league tournaments will earn an automatic bid to March Madness.

You can see the bracket for the 2020 ACC Conference Tournament here. Games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ACC Network.

Full tournament schedule:

First Round-Tuesday, March 10:

Game 1 (4:30 p.m. ET): No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed

Game 2 (7 p.m. ET): No. 10 seed vs. No. 14 seed

Second Round-Wednesday, March 11:

Game 3 (Noon ET): No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed

Game 4 (2 p.m. ET*): No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5 (7 p.m. ET): No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed

Game 6 (9 p.m. ET*): No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner

Quarterfinals-Thursday, March 12:

Game 7 (12:30 p.m. ET): No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner

Game 8 (2:30 p.m ET*): No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner

Game 9 (7 p.m. ET): No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10 (9 p.m. ET*): No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner

Semifinals-Friday, March 13:

Game 11 (7 p.m. ET): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Game 12 (9 p.m. ET*): Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Championship-Saturday, March 14

Game 13 (8:30 p.m. ET*): Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner