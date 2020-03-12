INDIANAPOLIS — With Michigan and Rutgers in the midst of warmups for a noon tipoff in empty Bankers Life Arena Thursday, the Big Ten Conference abruptly cancelled the rest of its tournament.

Players were quickly told to leave the court. Music that was being piped into the arena was shut off. And then a statement dropped from the league office:

"The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately. "The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

It was one more surreal step in a week full of them, as conference tourneys began to be canceled from coast to coast. A few miles away from here is NCAA headquarters, where these cancellations will certainly up the pressure on the association to cancel that tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

This story will be updated.