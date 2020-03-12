During his team's Big Ten tournament game against Indiana, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg left the bench for the locker room late in the first half. He was taken to the hospital, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Hoiberg, 47, appeared unwell during the game prior to his departure. Indiana went on to win, 89-64.

Hoiberg's mid-game exit comes on the same night the NBA announced it was suspending its season until further notice after one of its players—Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert—tested positive for coronavirus.

There is no word yet if Hoiberg's illness is related to coronavirus. The 47-year-old has a heart condition and had not been feeling well for much of the day.

Following the game, both teams opted to forgo the traditional handshake line, instead opting for a wave of acknowledgement, per the Big Ten Network's Andy Katz. Nebraska did not participate in the post-game press conference, according to Gregg Doyle of the Indianapolis Star.

Shortly after 11 p.m. ET, it was reported that Nebraska was not allowed to leave the Bankers Life Fieldhouse and that the team was being quarantined in the locker room. The Cornhuskers were finally told they could leave the locker room about 15 minutes before midnight ET.

Earlier in the day, the Big Ten announced it would continue playing its conference tournament without fans in attendance, a move many conferences have adopted.

Indiana coach Archie Miller removed his players from postgame media availability following Hoiberg's departure. "We're preparing to play tomorrow, and hopefully that continues on. But probably like you guys, this is uncharted territory," Miller said.

Miller told Big Ten Network's Andy Katz that Hoiberg said to the Hoosiers coach before the game that he hadn't been feeling well and might not be able to complete the game.

The Hoosiers announced on Twitter that they were back at the team hotel in Indianapolis. Indiana is scheduled to play Penn State Thursday night in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

The post-game cleanup workers were also forced to evacuate the Bankers Life Fieldhouse shortly after Nebraska left its locker room.