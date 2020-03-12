Duke and Kansas have suspended all athletic competitions indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, the universities announced Thursday.

Despite their decision, the Jayhawks are reportedly not pulling out of the NCAA tournament, according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. He said a Kansas official informed him that the school's statement "has been misinterpreted."

While the schools' decisions apply to all sports, Duke and Kansas' actions appeared to have a major impact on the upcoming NCAA tournament, which is still set to begin next week. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 1 in the nation, while the Blue Devils are No. 10. The NCAA said on Wednesday that it plans to hold March Madness without fans in attendance.

Arizona State also joined Duke and Kansas in ending all athletic competitions until further notice.

Conferences have begun canceling their tournaments ahead of March Madness. The ACC, Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, SEC and MAAC all canceled their respective tournaments on Thursday. The MAC, WAC and American Athletic Conference were also ready to kick off their respective tournaments on Thursday without fans in the stands, but those plans changed just before noon ET.

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted sports around the globe, and the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday. There are more than 127,000 confirmed cases of the virus globally across at least 111 countries.