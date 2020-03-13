The NCAA plans to grant spring student athletes relief for a season of eligibility after canceling winter and spring championships due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

"The NCAA's Council Coordination Committee has agreed to grant relief for the use of a season of competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports," reports Goodman.

"[The] Committee will also discuss issues for winter sport student-athletes."

The committee's decision comes one day after the NCAA canceled March Madness and all winter and spring championships. The decision sparked an outcry from players, coaches and athletic directors, particularly seniors who had their final season come to a sudden halt. The move even prompted Iowa track and field senior Allison Wahrman to create a petition on Change.org asking the NCAA to grant seniors another year of eligibility.

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach reports the NCAA sent a note to membership today saying "it will be appropriate" to grant relief to student athletes who have played in spring sports, and the league "will start working on issues tied to this."

College athletics are among the many sports affected around by the globe by the coronavirus. In the U.S., the NBA, NHL and MLS have suspended their seasons until further notice. MLB delayed the start of its season by two weeks, which was set to open on March 26.

The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday, and there are more than 135,400 confirmed cases of the virus globally across at least 111 countries.