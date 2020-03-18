Ed Orgeron is a man of many talents, and LSU's head coach can now add another title to his illustrious resume: public health expert.

Orgeron joined Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, delivering a coronavirus "game plan" for the residents of Baton Rouge.

"It’s gonna get tough the next few weeks, but I believe in Louisiana," Orgeron said. "I believe we have a winning game plan.”

LSU's head coach delivered another coronavirus PSA on March 14 in a video for the Louisiana Health Department.

"For every winning team, a key to success is learning the playbook" Orgeron said. "That's true in football, and it's also true as we take on the coronavirus. ...Everyone has a role to play as we face this challenge together."

Orgeron and the Tigers went 15–0 in 2019, winning the national championship for the first time since 2007. Perhaps Coach O should be tabbed to lead the fight against the coronavirus nationwide.