Dayton Forward Obi Toppin Declares for NBA Draft

Dayton forward Obi Toppin announced Wednesday he is declaring for the 2020 NBA draft.

"I believe it is time to start the next chapter in my journey," Toppin said in a Twitter video. "I will be signing with an agent and forgoing my college eligibility by entering my name into the 2020 NBA DRaft. I want to thank you guys so much, I love you guys and go Flyers."

Toppin was the lone unanimous selection to the Associated Press All-America first team in 2019-20. He is the first Dayton All-American since Jim Paxson in 1979.

The 6'9" forward dominated the Atlantic 10 in 2019-20 with 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Toppin shot 63.3% from the field, and he finished fourth in the nation in effective field goal percentage.

Dayton was No. 3 in the nation before the season's cancellation due to the coronavirus outbreak. The school has not reached the Final Four since 1966-67.

Toppin is the No. 10 prospect on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest big board.