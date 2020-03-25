Washington State Redshirt Senior Bryce Beekman Dies at 22

Washington State redshirt senior defensive back Bryce Beekman died Tuesday night at the age of 22 in Pullman, Wash., according to police commander Jake Opgenorth.

Opgenorth said Beekman was found dead at his residence in Pullman. Further details on Beekman's death are expected to be provided later by the Whitman County coroner’s office, The Spokesman-Review reports.

Beekman spent 2019 with Washington State after transferring from Arizona Western College. In the season, Beekman totaled 60 tackles and one interception as Washington State finished fifth in the Pac-12 North with a 6-7 record.

After news broke of Beekman's death late Tuesday night, his teammates took to social media to express their condolences and memories.

"Fly High," Washington State wide receiver Renard Bell tweeted. "Forever My Dawg."

“Cherish your loved ones, offensive lineman Liam Ryan added. "Every second matters."

On Tuesday morning, Washington State coach Nick Rolovich said in a conference call that most of the players had stayed in their hometowns following spring break amid the coronavirus outbreak. Spring workouts were originally scheduled to begin Friday in Pullman before they were postponed due to the pandemic.

Beekman, a Baton Rouge, La. native, seemed to have been home on March 14 to support his brother Reece at Scotlandville Magnet High School in Louisiana. Beekman congratulated Reece and posted a photo of his brother holding an Outstanding Player trophy from his basketball team's Division I championship game.

In January 2018, Washington State dealt with the death of Tyler Hilinski after the quarterback committed suicide.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this article.