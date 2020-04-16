USC Quarterback JT Daniels Enters Transfer Portal

USC quarterback JT Daniels announced on Thursday he will enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2020 season.

Daniels, a former five-star recruit and one of the top QBs in the 2018 class, won the starting job as a true freshman and made 11 starts in 2018, throwing for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was USC's Week 1 starter in 2019, but suffered a season-ending ACL injury in a win over Fresno State.

"I love this university, coaching staff, and team. To me it is in my best interest to explore all my options going into the 2020 season," Daniels said in a statement. "I will remain in contact with the coaching staff through the process. USC remains one of my options, and that door has remained open for me."

True freshman Kedon Slovis appeared in 12 games with Daniels out of the lineup last season. Slovis threw for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging 8.9 yards per attempt.

USC finished at 8–5 with Slovis last season, bouncing back over .500 after a 5–7 mark in 2018. Head coach Clay Helton, who was retained after the 2019 season, is 40–22 in five seasons with the Trojans.