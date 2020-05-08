Report: Taulia Tagovailoa, Brother of Tua, Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Tua, has entered the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of the Alabama Media Group.

Tagovailoa was a four-star prospect out of high school and ranked as the nation's No. 5 pro-style quarterback by 247 Sports. As a freshman last season, he appeared in five games and completed nine of 12 pass attempts for 100 yards and one touchdown.

Assuming Tagovailoa remains in the portal and leaves for another school, that leaves Alabama with three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: redshirt junior Mac Jones, redshirt freshman Paul Tyson and true freshman Bryce Young.

Jones is the most experienced of the bunch, as he started four games in 2019. He went 97-for-141 (68.8%) for 1,503 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. Against Michigan in the VRBO Citrus Bowl, he went 16-for-25 for 327 yards and three touchdowns.

Tyson was a four-star prospect in the class of 2019, ranked by 247 Sports as the 12th-best pro-style quarterback. Young was ranked as the No. 2 overall player by 247 Sports in the class of 2020 and enrolled at Alabama in January.