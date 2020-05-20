Report: NCAA's One-Time Transfer Waiver Tabled Until At Least 2021-22

A proposed one-time transfer waiver that would allow college athletes to transfer and be immediately eligible at their new school has been turned down until at least the 2021-22 academic year, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

In February, the NCAA announced its Transfer Waiver Support Group was considering the idea, and was seeking feedback from its Division I members.

"The current system is unsustainable. Working group members believe it's time to bring our transfer rules more in line with today's college landscape," said working group chair Jon Steinbrecher, commissioner of the Mid-American Conference. "This concept provides a uniform approach that is understandable, predictable and objective. Most importantly, it benefits students."

In late April, the NCAA Board of Directors released a statement saying changes to the NCAA's waiver process are "not appropriate at this time."

"The board agreed to lift the moratorium on transfer legislation for the 2020-21 legislative cycle but recommended to the Council that changes to the waiver process as suggested by the working group are not appropriate at this time," the NCAA said. "Board members recommended the waiver process be sensitive to student-athlete well-being, especially those impacted by COVID-19 in the interim period."

The possibility of the one-time transfer rule getting adopted in the future still exists, however. The NCAA lifted the transfer legislation moratorium, per Athlon Sports' Bryan Fischer, meaning the rule will be vote on at the NCAA convention in January.

For now, any scholar-athlete that transfers without receiving some form of an exception (graduate transfer, family hardship waiver, discontinued program exception, etc.) will have to sit out one year before gaining eligibility.