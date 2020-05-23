Caylin Newton, the younger brother of former Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, announced Friday he's transferring to the same school where his brother rose to fame.

Newton has spent the last three seasons at Howard, an FCS program, where he quickly found success. He was the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year award his freshman season, and as a sophomore was named the MEAC Offensive Player of the Year. In those two seasons combined, he threw for 5,061 yards with 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. Newton also rushed for 1,257 yards and 16 scores.

On Oct. 1, 2019, he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Twitter. He played in four games in 2019, throwing for 815 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Newton, listed at 6'0" and 195 pounds, will be a walk-on at Auburn and has two years of eligibility left. Auburn currently has three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster, including its returning starter in sophomore Bo Nix.