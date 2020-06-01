Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement on Sunday addressing the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Countless athletes and coaches across sports have spoken out after Floyd was killed under police custody in Minneapolis, Minn. on Monday. In his statement, Saban said he is "shocked and angered" and called out the injustices faced by many in the country.

"We're at an important moment for our country, and now is the time for us to choose kindness, tolerance, understanding, empathy, and most importantly...it's time to love each other," Saban wrote. "Every life is precious, and we must understand we have so many more things that unite us than divide us."

Saban went on to reference Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks as figures he is "inspired and encouraged" by. Following a quote by Dr. King, Saban concluded by stating the importance of action and respect.

"We are all part of this and we must banish these types of injustices in not just our country, but our world," Saban wrote. "The ultimate future of our nation is in our hands, and like the teams I've been privileged to coach, we must depend on and respect each other no matter our differences. We must come together as a society and treat one another with respect and dignity."

Sports organizations and leagues have released statements on the tragic deaths of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery as protests continue to take place throughout the country. Some athletes, such as the Celtics' Jaylen Brown, have taken part in peaceful protests.