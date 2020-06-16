Former NFL safety and University of Georgia All-American Bacarri Rambo was arrested late on Monday night and charged with rape, according to the Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer.

Police responded to a rape call at Rambo's Athens apartment at 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. He was arrested on Monday night and remained in jail at least through Tuesday morning.

According to a press release issued Tuesday by local police, the alleged victim is a 21-year-old University of Georgia student.

According to a police investigative report, the victim reported she knew the individual who committed the alleged rape.

Per the Banner-Herald, the 29-year-old Rambo was a member of Georgia's football support staff in each of the past two seasons, as an intern and as a graduate assistant.

He played four seasons with the school and is tied for the school's career record with 16 interceptions. He was an AP All-America team member in 2011.

Rambo was selected in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft by Washington. Over a four-year career, he also played for the Bills and Dolphins. He recorded 151 career tackles and four interceptions.