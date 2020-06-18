Tim Jordan No Longer on Team Following May Arrest, Coach Jeremy Pruitt Says

Tennessee running back Tim Jordan is no longer on the team following an arrest in late May, Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt announced to reporters via a Zoom call on Thursday morning.

Jordan was arrested in Lakewood, Fla. on May 30 and charged with a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon and two misdemeanor drug charges. He was released the same day on a $2,000 bail.

When the Volunteers welcomed 91 players back to campus for optional offseason workouts in early June, Jordan was the only scholarship player not to return.

According to case detail documents, officers stopped Jordan's vehicle just before 5 a.m. on May 30 after witnessing him swerve into a bicycle lane. Jordan admitted to officers that he was carrying a firearm in his back left pocket and did not have a concealed carry permit. Officers reported that they found "a small amount of cannabis" in the car.

During his career at Knoxville, Jordan rushed for 1,002 yards and received for 227 over 36 games. He was one of three running backs slated to play for the Vols in 2020.

Tennessee has not yet released a public statement on the incident. Jordan is set to appear in court on June 30.