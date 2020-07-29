Arizona suspended offensive lineman Edgar Burrola for violating the athletic department's COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday.

Burrola started six games at right tackle for the Wildcats in 2019. He remains on the roster with a reduced scholarship, per Tuscon.com's Michael Lev.

The redshirt junior reportedly resisted safety protocols, including masks and social distancing during Arizona's voluntary on-campus workouts. Three Wildcats have tested positive for the coronavirus since workouts began.

“It’s my job to protect and uphold that protocol for everybody else that’s involved in this organization — players, coaches, administrators, medical [personnel]," Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin told Lev. “If you’re not gonna pay attention to the protocol, wear a mask, all that other stuff, we just can’t have you around.”

Burrola has posted multiple messages on Twitter criticizing the football program since the incident, including a retweet of a post implying his scholarship was reduced because he spoke out about concerns for player safety.

Burrola underwent shoulder surgery for a torn labrum in January. The Las Vegas native played in 11 games last year, and was expected to be healthy for the 2020 season.