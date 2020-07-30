If there are college sports this season, the NCAA says it will allow student-athletes across all sports to wear patches on their jerseys to show support to social justice initiatives.

The NCAA announced Thursday that patches can be displayed on the front of jerseys and placed on the front or sleeve of the uniform or placed on the back of the uniform, where the player name is traditionally located.

The NCAA said that it will "allow names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes."

The messages can vary by athlete, though, the NCAA says it is "intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes."

The decision by the NCAA follows the lead of the NBA and WNBA, who both are allowing their athletes to voice social justice messages on their jerseys.

As the NCAA looks to figure out a plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, a number of schedules across all sports have been altered. The ACC announced Wednesday its plan to begin seven fall sports, including football, during the week of Sept. 7-12. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the SEC is also moving closer to an agreement on a conference-only schedule of 10 games. A number of other conferences have also announced conference-only schedules for this fall while others have postponed their fall seasons entirely.