Louisiana offensive line coach D.J. Looney died Saturday after suffering a heart attack at a team workout at Cajun Field.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Looney was pronounced dead after being transported to a medical center in Lafayette, La. He leaves behind a mother, father and sister.

Looney, 31, was in his third season with Louisiana and had played a key role in developing its offensive line. He worked closely with former Rajin' Cajuns Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson, who were drafted by the Dolphins and Steelers in 2020.

Louisiana hired Looney in 2017 after he served as a tight ends coach at his alma mater Mississippi State. The Bulldogs won two bowl games during his career as an offensive lineman. When he was a redshirt freshman, MSU beat UCF in the 2007 Liberty Bowl, and the team went on to win the 2010 Gator Bowl over Michigan.

Looney previously coached at Georgia as an offensive graduate assistant under head coach Kirby Smart and worked as East Mississippi Community College's offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. Looney started his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant on Dan Mullen's staff at Mississippi State in 2011.