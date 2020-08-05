The Big Ten released its schedule for the 2020 season on Tuesday.

The conference is expected to begin holding regular-season games on Sept. 3. Big Ten teams are currently slated to hold five home games and five away games. All teams in the conference stuck with nine opponents that were on their original 2020 schedules.

The season will open with Illinois hosting Ohio State on Thursday, Sept. 3. Indiana will head to Madison to face Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 4. The rest of the teams will play the weekend of Sept. 5.

The final games of the season are scheduled for Nov. 21 to align with the end of the academic calendar.

The Big Ten Football Championship stays put on Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium but the new schedule allows for flexibility to possibly push it back to Dec. 19.

The Pac-12 and SEC previously announced plans for a 10-game conference schedule, with games set to begin on Sept. 26. The ACC plans to play 10 conference games and one non-conference games in 2020.

Ohio State has won the Big Ten in each of the last three seasons. The Buckeyes lead the conference with 10 conference titles since 2000. Michigan and Ohio State will play on Oct. 24.