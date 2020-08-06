Clemson, Ohio State Lead First Coaches Poll of 2020

Clemson is ranked No. 1 in the first Awmay Coaches Poll of 2020.

The Tigers received 38 first-place votes, putting them ahead of Justin Fields and Ohio State, which received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five, with both SEC West teams—Alabama and LSU—receiving multiple first-place votes.

Clemson has reached the College Football Playoff in four of the last five seasons. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to a national title in 2018, but Clemson lost to LSU in the 2019 National Championship.

Check out the full Amway Coaches Poll below:

1. Clemson

2. Ohio State

3. Bama

4. UGA

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn St

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Michigan

16. Oklahoma State

17. USC

18. Minnesota

19. UNC

20. Utah

21. UCF

22. Cincinnati

23. Iowa

24. Virginia Tech

25. Iowa State