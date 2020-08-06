SI.com
NCAAF
SCORESSCHEDULERANKINGSSTANDINGSSI ALL-AMERICAN
Search

Clemson, Ohio State Lead First Coaches Poll of 2020

Author:
Publish date:

Clemson is ranked No. 1 in the first Awmay Coaches Poll of 2020.

The Tigers received 38 first-place votes, putting them ahead of Justin Fields and Ohio State, which received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five, with both SEC West teams—Alabama and LSU—receiving multiple first-place votes.

Clemson has reached the College Football Playoff in four of the last five seasons. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to a national title in 2018, but Clemson lost to LSU in the 2019 National Championship.

Check out the full Amway Coaches Poll below: 

1. Clemson 

2. Ohio State

3. Bama 

4. UGA 

5. LSU 

6. Oklahoma 

7. Penn St 

8. Florida 

9. Oregon 

10. Notre Dame 

11. Auburn 

12. Wisconsin 

13. Texas A&M 

14. Texas 

15. Michigan 

16. Oklahoma State 

17. USC 

18. Minnesota 

19. UNC 

20. Utah  

21. UCF 

22. Cincinnati 

23. Iowa 

24. Virginia Tech 

25. Iowa State