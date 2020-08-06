Clemson, Ohio State Lead First Coaches Poll of 2020
Clemson is ranked No. 1 in the first Awmay Coaches Poll of 2020.
The Tigers received 38 first-place votes, putting them ahead of Justin Fields and Ohio State, which received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five, with both SEC West teams—Alabama and LSU—receiving multiple first-place votes.
Clemson has reached the College Football Playoff in four of the last five seasons. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to a national title in 2018, but Clemson lost to LSU in the 2019 National Championship.
Check out the full Amway Coaches Poll below:
1. Clemson
2. Ohio State
3. Bama
4. UGA
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Penn St
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Michigan
16. Oklahoma State
17. USC
18. Minnesota
19. UNC
20. Utah
21. UCF
22. Cincinnati
23. Iowa
24. Virginia Tech
25. Iowa State