Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore has opted out of the 2020 college football season. Moore made his announcement Thursday via a statement released on Twitter.

“Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for my family and I is to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft," Moore wrote. "This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude #Boiler4Life.”

In his statement, Moore says he is on track to earn his degree this December, completing it in two and a half years.

Injuries limited Moore to just four games in 2019, but he turned in a sensational season as a freshman in 2018. Moore was a consensus first-team All-American and won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player. In 13 games, he caught 113 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 212 yards with two scores, and had 744 return yards on kickoffs and punts. Moore was the first true freshman consensus All-American in Big Ten history.

Moore is just the latest college football player to opt out of the 2020 season, joining a group that includes Miami defensive end Greg Rousseau and Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Bateman was named the Big Ten's Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year in 2019, while Rousseau was the 2019 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and a first-time All-ACC selection.