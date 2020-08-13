Nebraska 'Committed' to Big Ten, Won't Play Fall Football

Nebraska ended speculation about its attempt to play football in the fall of 2020 with a statement affirming the school's commitment to the Big Ten.

"The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference. "It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance," chancellor Ronnie Green and president Ted Carter said in a statement. "This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family. We look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student athletes, on the field and in the arena."

The Big Ten announced its decision to cancel the 2020 fall season on Tuesday. The conference will attempt to stage a season in the spring.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost broached the idea of potentially playing a season outside the Big Ten on Monday.

"We want to play a Big Ten schedule," Frost said. "I think the only reason we would look at any other options is if for some reason the Big Ten wasn't playing, and only a handful of teams from the Big Ten wanted to continue playing. I think if that's the case, I think we're prepared to look at any and all options."

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren discussed Nebraska's potential plan on Wednesday. Warren noted he expects all 14 Big Ten schools to sit out the fall season as they "go forward together" toward the spring of 2021.

"We have 14 schools in the Big Ten Conference. I appreciate the passion of all of our schools," Warren told ESPN. "My expectation is that when you're in a conference, you can't be in a conference and be an independent. That's where we are. I expect for our 14 members to go forward together."

The Big 12, SEC and ACC are still planning to hold a season in the fall of 2020. The Pac-12 has joined the Big Ten in canceling football this fall.