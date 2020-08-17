If there’s one thing that’s been proven of late, it’s that America cares more about football than anything else.

Of all the crazy and tragic things that have happened over the last several months, I’m not sure I’ve seen more passion than there’s been around the state of college football.

Hundreds of thousands have now signed Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields' petition to bring back the Big Ten and people, many of whom who never seemed to care about what the players have asked for before regarding what is clearly a broken system, rallying around the #WeWanttoPlay movement.

They’ve basically taken to chanting “Let them play” and popping for any positive news about a season happening like it’s a pro wrestler shouting out the city he’s performing in, despite the current circumstances.

Football has even been used as the motivating factor for following basic health guidelines with the governor of Mississippi explaining a mask mandate by saying he wants college football in the fall.

And I haven’t even gotten to the NFL, a league that has been discussed all offseason from Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to the draft, to Cam Newton joining the New England Patriots, like nothing else is even happening. Probably because in 2019, 41 of the top 50 rated television programs were NFL games, with two of the others that were not being ones of the college variety.

America may not have been ready for the pandemic, but it apparently remains ready for some football.

So, I guess I should join in and try and harness that energy in a good way. If you want to see players on the field in facemasks, then wear yours.