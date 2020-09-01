Mississippi Department of Transportation Urges Travelers to Stay Home: 'Be Like the Big Ten'

The Mississippi Department of Transportation took a swipe at the Big Ten in a message urging everyone to stay home this fall.

The MDOT shared an image on social media Tuesday morning showing a digital interstate sign near Jackson that pulled no punches.

"Be Like the Big 10. Stay Home and Avoid Gatherings."

College football, like the rest of the nation, is divided over how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several conferences, namely the Big 12, ACC and SEC, which includes Ole Miss and Mississippi State, plan to hold their college football seasons this fall with schedules that feature mostly conference-only matchups. The Big Ten and Pac-12, however, decided they would not play football this fall. Both conferences are hoping to hold a season this spring.

But while the 2020 college football season will be extraordinarily unconventional, the disdain for the Big Ten in SEC territory appears to be as strong as ever.