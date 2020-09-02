Well, college football is officially a political issue.

In many ways sports have been the source of some of the most significant conversations around topics such as the still-ongoing pandemic and the current movement against social injustice and police brutality.

Now, college football has undoubtedly become politicized and in fact may even be a key issue when it comes to the upcoming election, as evidenced by President Donald Trump calling Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren in an attempt to get the conference's postponed fall season back on track.

I definitely don’t think it’s coincidence this appeal comes to a conference filled with swing states and following a targeted ad from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris blaming Trump for empty stadiums.



Leveraging the state of college football certainly makes sense strategically, as no U.S. president has won the election without carrying Ohio since 1960 and no Republican has ever been elected without taking the Buckeye State. And the teams that typically would be on Ohio State's schedule make up many of the other battleground areas.

This, of course, is all independent of safety concerns, the desire that players and coaches have to play, or any of the other actual issues that should be considered when approaching the viability of the season. Instead, it appears to be completely based around how America seemingly cares about football more than anything else.

For a fan base that I'd bet would be the first to say they don't want politics in sports, college football has become fully and officially politicized.

And the importance around Michigan and Ohio State now has a very different meaning when it comes to the fall of 2020.