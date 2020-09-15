Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Following the NBA's success in the bubble, some college basketball events could be heading to Disney World this fall.

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Orlando will host eight college basketball tournaments during the first few weeks of the regular season. The activity in Orlando will kick off with the Champions Classic, followed by the Jimmy V Classic, Preseason NIT, Orlando Invitational, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Charleston Classic, Wooden Legacy and the Diamond Head Classic.

No fans are expected to attend any of the tournaments, reports Rothstein.

The reported decision to hold all eight events in Orlando comes after the NBA has found success with its bubble in the same city. The NBA resumed its regular season with 22 teams in late July and is in the midst of its playoffs.

According to Rothstein, more games "may also be added at a later date in an effort to give the programs in Orlando opportunities to expand their respective non-conference inventory." Official dates and times for the games will not be determined until the NCAA announces a start date for the 2020–21 college basketball season on Wednesday.

The Division I Council is set to vote on moving the start of the season to Nov. 21, according to reporter Jeff Goodman.