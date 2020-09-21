Deion Sanders Says He'll Be Jackson State's Next Head Coach

Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will be the next head coach at Jackson State, he announced on his podcast "21st & Prime" on Monday.

This will be Sanders' first collegiate coaching job.

"God called me to Jackson State," he said on the podcast.

Jackson State acting president Thomas Hudson and athletic director Ashley Robinson confirmed the hiring on the show.

"It's very big for Jackson State University," Robinson said, according to a transcript by the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. "Not only for Jackson State University, this is very big for the country right now. Very big for the state of Mississippi. To Coach Prime, Jackson State University—a blue blood program full of Hall of Famers—it's just a great time."

An official announcement from the school is expected later on Monday.

Jackson State will play a spring season starting in February. Sanders is wrapping his season as the offensive coordinator for Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill, Texas.

Sanders played in the NFL for 14 seasons and the MLB for nine seasons.