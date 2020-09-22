Air Force Falcons

Air Force has unveiled new uniforms that pay tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen.

The new uniforms were revealed as part of the Falcons' 2020 Air Power Legacy Series and are loaded with details to honor the squadron.

According to Air Force, the helmets, which are a chrome base, feature the P-51 aircraft flown by the Tuskegee Airmen with the signature red tails and nose that helped identify the squadron. The helmet design also includes the four squadron patches for the 99th, 100th, 301st and 302nd. The jerseys have black lettering and a custom Red Tails nameplate, which was inspired by the hand-lettered names painted on the side of the P-51 aircraft.

The Falcons will debut the new uniforms when they host Navy on Oct. 3.

In 2016, the program started the Air Power Legacy Series to honor the Air Force's history. Last November, the Air Force Academy renamed its airfield after Benjamin O. Davis, Jr., who became the commander of the 99th Pursuit Squadron, the first all-African American air unit.

The Tuskegee Airmen played a vital role in World War II and were the only African-American fighter group in the Army Air Corps. The pilots began their training at Moton Field in Tuskegee, Ala., and more than 350 of the program's graduates served in active duty as fighter pilots. The aviators were known as the Red Tails due to the classic red paint on the tails of their planes.