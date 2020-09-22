Report: Mountain West 'Optimistic' for October Return

Mountain West officials are "optimistic" the league will return to play in October, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

The conference athletic directors reportedly met on Monday to finalize a testing plan that "involves frequent antigen testing," per Thamel. A meeting and subsequent vote is reportedly slated for Friday.

The Mountain West has reportedly targeted Oct. 24 for its opening day in 2020. Each team in the conference is slated to play in eight games before the Mountain West Conference title game on Dec. 19. With an eight-game schedule, the conference will likely get to participate in at least one New Year's Six Bowl, per Thamel.

Friday's vote could make the Mountain West the second conference to overturn its decision to cancel the 2020 fall season. The Big Ten recently voted to start the 2020 season on Oct. 24 after a previous decision to cancel.