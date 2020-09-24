While the first three weekends of September were a watered-down version of a typical college football Saturday, things ramp up in a key way this week. The SEC joins the fray, kicking off its conference-only schedule for all 14 members, while the Big 12 also begins conference play and the ACC continues with a spate of games that includes the in-state battle of Florida State and No. 12 Miami. Elsewhere, Army travels to Cincinnati for an intriguing top-25 clash in the Group of Five.

After a mixed opening week of picks, SI's college football staff is back to make their predictions for 12 of Saturday's biggest games, including Auburn-Kentucky, Tennessee—South Carolina, Louisville-Pitt and more.

Standings to Date:

Molly Geary: 5–3

Ross Dellenger: 3–5

Pat Forde: 3–5

Michael Shapiro: 3–5

Saturday's Predictions:

Want more college football picks? SI Fantasy PRO members get real-time betting alerts whenever information comes in. Our NFL, CFB and MLB plays have gone 127-73 (64%) against the spread so far!