Florida State travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes in a rivalry clash on Saturday night.

Miami jumped to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 this week after a conference road victory over Louisville, while Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell will be absent from the sidelines after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: You can watch the game on WatchESPN

Miami's had a strong start to the 2020 season with a 31–14 win over UAB before trouncing Louisville 47–34 in its ACC opener. Transfer D'Eriq King showed off why he's a dual-threat quarterback after going 18 for 30 with 325 yards and three touchdowns. He also added nine yards rushing on eight carries. Among King's explosive moments, he connected with Brevin Jordan on a 47-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to seal the Hurricanes' high-scoring affair.

Florida State is coming off a bye week that included Norvell's positive coronavirus test. He said he tested positive last Friday after being negative twice earlier in the week. In his absence, deputy head coach Chris Thomsen is serving as interim coach, but Norvell remained involved remotely to help the team prepare for Saturday's game.

The Seminoles had a disappointing start to the season after falling 16–13 to Georgia Tech. The team relied on its defense and special teams to stay alive and will look to hit the reset button against its in-state rival.

Miami has won the last three matchups after Florida State rode a seven-game win streak from 2010-16.

"Hey, it's Miami-Florida State,” Diaz told reporters last week. "It doesn't matter what the records are we always know that's a huge weekend and our players understand what's on the line when Florida State comes to town."