Georgia and Auburn's traditional late-season rivalry has been moved up in the unique 2020 college football schedule this year, and the two SEC titans will face off in Athens on Saturday night.

This weekend's meeting will be the earliest on the calendar between the Tigers and Bulldogs since their first contest in 1892. The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is typically played during the final three weeks of the regular season. This year's matchup was originally scheduled for Oct. 10 after Auburn expressed interest in recent years in playing Georgia earlier in the season. However, the rivalry clash was bumped up to an even earlier date after the SEC announced its 10-game conference-only schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can watch the game on WatchESPN

Last week, No. 4 Georgia struggled early on against Arkansas with starter D'Wan Mathis. However, Stetson Bennett took over in the second quarter and rallied the Bulldogs, who trailed 7–5 at halftime. After three consecutive second-half possessions that ended in touchdowns, Bennett blew the game wide open to secure Georgia's 37–10 victory.

With a tougher opponent in the Tigers this week, Georgia's offense will need more consistency to take down its rivals and contend in the SEC this year.

No. 7 Auburn didn't have any troubles at quarterback in its season-opening win over Kentucky. Quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Seth Williams teamed up to highlight Auburn's strong passing game. Nix threw for 233 yards with three second-half touchdowns, including two to Williams. The junior receiver finished with six receptions and 112 yards.