The Pac-12 unveiled its seven-game conference-only schedule on Saturday following the league's recent reversal to play football this fall.

The slate opens on Nov. 7 and features No. 14 Oregon, the Pac-12's only ranked team, against Stanford. The conference will still squeeze in two rivalry weekends, with North Division rivals facing off in Week 4. The Big Game (Stanford vs. California), the Apple Cup (Washington vs. Washington State) and the intrastate rivalry Oregon vs. Oregon State will be held on Friday, Nov. 27.

South Division rivals will meet in Week 6. On Dec. 11, Arizona State and Arizona will face off for the Territorial Cup, and Utah and Colorado will compete in the Rumble in the Rockies. UCLA will host USC in the Victory Bell on Saturday, Dec. 12.

"The schedule announced today is highlighted by exciting and tough matchups that will showcase the depth of our Conference and position our teams well for CFP consideration and postseason Bowl opportunities," said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. "Importantly, our return to football competition will continue to place the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 football as the highest priority."

Each Pac-12 team will play five divisional games and one crossover game against a non-division opponent. The seventh and final week will feature all 12 teams in action highlighted by the Pac-12 championship game, which will take place in a home-hosted format.

This season's crossover games include UCLA at Oregon, Arizona at Washington, Cal vs. Arizona State, Colorado at Stanford, Oregon State at Utah and Washington State at USC.

On Aug. 11, the Pac-12 announced it would postpone the fall football season amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. However, the league voted on Sept. 24 to reverse its decision and hold a shortened football season this fall.