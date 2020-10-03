Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY Sports

No. 9 Texas fell to TCU 33–31 in an early-season upset in Austin on Saturday afternoon.

The Longhorns looked like they could squeak out a win late in the fourth quarter after Keaontay Ingram reached the one-yard line following a four-play drive. Ingram then fumbled near the goal line, and TCU recovered the ball to seal its victory.

Texas added two more points with a safety as the clock expired to narrow TCU's lead, but the Horned Frogs were just looking to run out the clock and seal the win.

It was a sloppy game for the Longhorns, who finished the day with 25 penalties. Down 23–21 late in the third quarter, Texas found a stroke of luck when it forced and recovered a fumble on TCU's 36-yard line. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger connected with Al'Vonte Woodard on a 26-yard pass, but the play was wiped out by an ineligible man downfield penalty. The call stalled the Longhorns' drive and later forced them to punt.

The Horned Frogs threatened to score on their next possession, but Texas held them to a 28-yard field goal. The Longhorns' defense did an incredible job in the red zone, forcing three of TCU's four field goals from the zone.

The Horned Frogs entered halftime ahead 20–14 after back-to-back field goals late in the second quarter, and an early field goal in the third widened their lead. Texas later answered with a touchdown after Ehlinger failed to find Tarik Black on third and seven from TCU's 12-yard line. The Horned Frogs were called for offsides, setting up 4th-and-two. Texas removed the field goal unit off the field, and Ehlinger connected with Roschon Johnson on a screen pass to go up 23–21.

Texas is now 2–1 on the season and has lost 6 of its last 7 games against TCU. Saturday's upset gives the Horned Frogs their first win of the season, while Texas hasn't started a season 3–0 since 2012.

The Longhorns struggled last week and barely escaped Texas Tech. Down by 15 points with 3:13 left to play, Ehlinger mounted a comeback to lead the Longhorns to a crazy 63–56 victory in overtime.

Ehlinger showed flashes of brilliance on Saturday while going 17-for-36 with 236 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

TCU's Max Duggan completed 20 of 30 passing attempts while throwing for 231 yards but added 17 carries with 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Texas's loss continues a sluggish start to the season for the Big 12 as a whole, with only one team (Oklahoma State) still undefeated just three weeks in.

The Longhorns next face rival Oklahoma and TCU takes on Kansas State on Oct. 10.