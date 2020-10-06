Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden was transported by ambulance to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Democrat's Jim Henry.

Bowden, 90, tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago shortly after being released from the hospital after being treated for an unrelated leg infection.

Bowden's wife Ann told Birmingham, Ala., television station WVTM Tuesday that the former FSU coach "feels weak, (but) otherwise OK." She said Bowden hopes to be released in "two-to-three days" and felt he was admitted in the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The Democrat reported Monday that Bowden had not exhibited any symptoms traditionally associated with the virus.

Bowden previously said that no one else in his household has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bowden retired from coaching in 2009 after 44 seasons, which included six years at West Virginia and 34 at Florida State. He led FSU to two national titles in 1993 and 1999 and an NCAA-record 36-year bowl streak. The NCAA credits him with a 357-124-4 career record, making him the second-winningest coach in Division I-A history behind Penn State's Joe Paterno.