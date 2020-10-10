Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is back in the Red River Showdown against Texas after being benched in the second quarter.

Coach Lincoln Riley pulled Rattler in the second quarter after his second turnover of the afternoon and replaced him with redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai. It also marked Rattler's sixth turnover in the last three games.

The training staff was seen working on Rattler's arm on the sidelines before halftime, raising questions if he was injured. However, FOX's Jenny Taft reported at the start of the third quarter that Rattler is healthy.

"[Riley] told me he just wanted to get Tanner involved in this one. He said it's not an injury for Spencer and he is available," Taft said.

Before exiting the game, Rattler went 8-for-13 with 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He returned to start the second half, helping the Sooners take an early 24–17 lead.

Mordecai completed five of seven passes with 52 yards in the second quarter.