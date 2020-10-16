The SEC slate is lighter than expected this week due to the postponements of LSU-Florida and Missouri-Vanderbilt, but one game stands head-and-shoulders above not just the rest of the conference, but all of college football: Alabama vs. Georgia.

The Bulldogs will look to reverse their recent fortunes against the Crimson Tide and coach Nick Saban, who plans to coach remotely after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

While all eyes will be on the SEC foes in primetime on Saturday night, it's not the only game of intrigue this weekend. BYU puts its undefeated record on the line at Houston on Friday night, and Saturday's other games include Auburn-South Carolina, UNC-Florida State and Kentucky-Tennessee.

Who has the edge? SI's picks are in for 10 of Week 7's biggest games.

Standings to Date

Molly Geary: 33–11

Ross Dellenger: 29–15

Pat Forde: 28–16

Michael Shapiro: 27–17



