Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 NFL draft pick this year, and he reminded everyone why in the first half of Clemson's game against Georgia Tech.

Lawrence completed 22-of-27 passes for 391 yards and five touchdowns to set his career-high records for most passing yards and passing touchdowns in one half. His dominant first-half performance helped the Tigers cruise to a 52–7 lead over the Yellow Jackets by halftime.

Lawrence kicked off the fun by connecting with Amari Rodgers on an 83-yard touchdown with just under eight minutes left in the first quarter.

The cool plays didn't stop there. Clemson took a 24–7 lead after Lawrence had a pitch fake and threw to Davis Allen for a 34-yard touchdown.

Lawrence had one of the most highlight-worthy days we've seen in college football since former LSU quarterback and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow threw seven touchdowns in the Peach Bowl.

Both Lawrence and Burrow are part of an elite group of quarterbacks that have thrown for 390 or more yards and five or more TDs in the first half of a game against a BCS or Power 5 opponent in the last decade, per ESPN's David Hale. The group includes reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes—pretty good company for Lawrence.

Lawrence was given the rest of the game off after playing the opening drive of the third quarter.