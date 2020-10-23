Army-Navy Will be Played at a Home Site for the First Time since World War II

One of college football's most storied rivalry games has a new location in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Army-Navy game has been moved from Philadelphia to Michie Stadium in West Point, NY on Dec. 12. Fans most likely won't be allowed into the game aside from the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets, according to a news release.

The game is typically hosted at the Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia or at the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. But, because of attendance limits in the state of Pennsylvania, both the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets would not be able to attend the game, the schools jointly announced.

Pennsylvania's outdoor gathering restrictions limit the total number of people allowed at Lincoln Financial Field to less than 10,000.

Army has been able to host fans at home games so far this season. However, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia only began allowing fans for the first time when the Eagles hosted the Baltimore Ravens last week. A total of 7,500 people were allowed into the stadium, which included, fans, game day staff, players and coaches.

This marks the first time since World War II that this rivalry has been held at a home site. Annapolis hosted the 1942 game and West Point had home-field advantage the following year. The service academies rotated hosting the first four games from 1890-1893.

"As has been decided, we will not be able to visit the home of Army-Navy this December," Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. "History will repeat itself as we stage this cherished tradition on Academy grounds as was the case dating back to World War II. Every effort was made to create a safe and acceptable environment for the Brigade, the Corps and our public while meeting city and state requirements. However, medical conditions and protocols dictate the environment in which we live.

"Therefore, on to the safe haven of West Point on Dec. 12 and let it ring true that even in the most challenging of times, the spirit and intent of the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets still prevails."