Army-Navy Will be Played at a Home Site for the First Time since World War II

Army-Navy to be played at West Point's Michie Stadium due to COVID-19 - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

West Point to Host Army-Navy Game for First Time Since World War II

Author:
Publish date:

One of college football's most storied rivalry games has a new location in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Army-Navy game has been moved from Philadelphia to Michie Stadium in West Point, NY on Dec. 12. Fans most likely won't be allowed into the game aside from the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets, according to a news release

The game is typically hosted at the Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia or at the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. But, because of attendance limits in the state of Pennsylvania, both the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets would not be able to attend the game, the schools jointly announced. 

Pennsylvania's outdoor gathering restrictions limit the total number of people allowed at Lincoln Financial Field to less than 10,000.

Army has been able to host fans at home games so far this season. However, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia only began allowing fans for the first time when the Eagles hosted the Baltimore Ravens last week. A total of 7,500 people were allowed into the stadium, which included, fans, game day staff, players and coaches. 

This marks the first time since World War II that this rivalry has been held at a home site. Annapolis hosted the 1942 game and West Point had home-field advantage the following year. The service academies rotated hosting the first four games from 1890-1893.

"As has been decided, we will not be able to visit the home of Army-Navy this December," Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. "History will repeat itself as we stage this cherished tradition on Academy grounds as was the case dating back to World War II. Every effort was made to create a safe and acceptable environment for the Brigade, the Corps and our public while meeting city and state requirements. However, medical conditions and protocols dictate the environment in which we live. 

"Therefore, on to the safe haven of West Point on Dec. 12 and let it ring true that even in the most challenging of times, the spirit and intent of the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets still prevails."

YOU MAY LIKE

johnny bench
Play
Video

Hall of Famer Johnny Bench on His Upcoming Auction, the Current State of Baseball, and His Former Teammate Joe Morgan

Hall of Fame catcher and Cincinnati Reds legend Johnny Bench joined SI's Robin Lundberg to discuss his upcoming auction where he will be selling pieces from his prolific career. Bench also discusses his thoughts on the current state of MLB and his former teammate in Cincinnati, ...read more

  • 38 minutes ago
watch-army-vs-navy
Play
College Football

Army-Navy Will be Played at a Home Site for the First Time since World War II

One of college football's most storied rivalry games has a new location in 2020 because of the COVID-19 global pandemic — West Point.

Alabama QB Mac Jones
Play
Video

Alabama vs. Tennessee Betting Preview: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions

SEC and College Football fans are in for a treat on October 24th when Alabama and Tennessee take the field. The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 2 in the country while the Volunteers are ranked outside the Top 25. Sports Illustrated’s gambling analyst Frank Taddeo discusses some of the ...read more

  • 45 minutes ago
joemixon
Play
NFL

Bengals RB Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Browns

Joe Mixon's foot injury will keep him sidelined for the Bengals' game against the Browns on Sunday.

HORSE RACING
Play
Video

Woodbine Breeders’ Stakes: Exacta, Trifecta, Odds and Best Bets

The Breeders’ Stakes has a $400,000 purse and some of the fastest horses are competing from Woodbine Race Track. Sports Illustrated’s gambling analyst Frank Taddeo has been on fire the last month of gambling on horse racing. Taddeo identifies the horses to bet on from Woodbine. ...read more

  • 48 minutes ago

Woodbine Stakes

corey-seager-dodgers-homerun
Play
Video

World Series Game 3: Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

The Dodgers won Game 1 but the Rays took Game 2. So who will win Game 3? Sports Illustrated’s gambling analysts looks to stay undefeated with our World Series Best Bets and we have another great bet for Game 3 of the World Series. DFS lineups made easy thanks to the incredibly ...read more

  • 51 minutes ago
Travis Kelce Score
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 7 Tight End Rankings to help you dominate the fantasy football competition!