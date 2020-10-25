AP Top 25: Indiana Jumps Into Poll, Ohio State Moves to No. 3

AP poll: Indiana ranked after Penn State upset, Ohio State at No. 3 - Sports Illustrated
Indiana Jumps Into AP Top 25 Poll at No. 17, Ohio State Moves to No. 3

Indiana jumped into The Associated Press college football poll Sunday after pulling off the weekend’s most dramatic upset and Ohio State moved up to No. 3 following a dominant season debut.

Clemson remained a rock-solid No. 1 and Alabama was No. 2. The Tigers received 52 first-place votes and the Crimson Tide got the remaining 10.

Ohio State leaped two spots after easily dispatching Nebraska as the Big Ten Conference kicked off its pandemic-delayed and abbreviated season.

No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Georgia each slipped a spot behind the Buckeyes.

Indiana pulled off a stunner in overtime to jump into the rankings, beating then-No. 8 Penn State to earn the program’s first victory against a team ranked in the AP top 10 since 1987. The Hoosiers snapped a 25-year absence from the poll last season but stayed there only one week.

Indiana has its best ranking since 1993 when it also reached No. 17. With Rutgers coming up next week, the Hoosiers might see a longer stay in the poll than last year. Then again, the Scarlet Knights won their opener, too.

Penn State slipped 10 spots to No. 18 after losing to the Hoosiers for just the second time in 24 meetings since joining the Big Ten.

Full AP Top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Oklahoma State
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Texas A&M
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Florida
  11. Brigham Young
  12. Miami (FL)
  13. Michigan
  14. Oregon
  15. North Carolina
  16. Kansas State
  17. Indiana
  18. Penn State
  19. Marshall
  20. Coastal Carolina
  21. USC
  22. SMU
  23. Iowa State
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Boise State

Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego State 1

