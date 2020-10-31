How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan

No. 13 Michigan will welcome Michigan State to the Big House on Saturday in a rivalry that's turned up the heat in recent years.

The two teams had vastly different results in their season openers last weekend. The Wolverines trounced Minnesota in a 49–24 victory, while the Spartans shockingly fell 38–27 to Rutgers.

First-time starter Joe Milton displayed his accuracy and poise for Michigan while going for 15-for-22 with 225 yards and one touchdown. He also proved he's effective as a runner while rushing for 52 yards on eight carries.

Following Michigan's win over the Gophers, coach Jim Harbaugh praised Milton's performance.

"He was on target all night and played with the poise of a savvy veteran, had great command of the offense, ran the ball with authority and athleticism and speed and had great ball security," he said.

Meanwhile, turnovers played a huge role in Michigan State's loss last weekend. The Spartans finished with seven–four in the first half–compared to Rutgers' three. After Michigan State's first two possessions resulted in fumbles, Scarlet Knights took an early 14–0 lead. Although the Spartans eventually narrowed Rutgers' lead to 28–20 in the third quarter, they couldn't mount a comeback.

Michigan has won three of the last four rivalry meetings and is expected to topple the Spartans again on Saturday.

